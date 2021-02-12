ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The City of St. Cloud is trying to create stricter guidelines when it comes to food trucks in town.

Laiza Abreu and Jason Gerardino, who began operating the Ruta Taina food truck that specializes in Puerto Rican dishes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, said they are worried about city officials moving to regulate where food trucks can serve.

Food trucks were previously not allowed in the City of St. Cloud, but in October, state law prohibited cities from banning food trucks. After that, many of the food trucks set up on U.S. 192.

State law does allow the city to regulate food trucks.

The City of St. Cloud passed the first reading of an ordinance that would only allow food trucks in certain areas. It also would add about a dozen conditions for them to be able to operate, including:

Only allow food trucks on 1-acre properties

Bar them 500 feet from another restaurant

Requiring owners to obtain a permit for one year and then require them to wait two years before applying for another permit

Vinny Barber, the owner of Jimmy Bear's BBQ, started his business as a food truck about a decade ago. He is now a well-established restaurant owner who would rather see food trucks in a designated spot in town.

“The food trucks folks think that the small businesses and small restaurants are worried about competition.This isn't about competition at all… This is about what is right and what is wrong,” Barber said. “We shouldn’t have to compete with someone who can pull in and pull out every day meanwhile when we’re paying thousands of dollars in property taxes and rent.”

Abreu and her husband said they don’t want to leave the City of St. Cloud because this is where they live.

“It’s very hard on us,” Abreu said. “We just gotta find a new spot very far from our house. We own a house here in St. Cloud. Our community is here.”

The City Council held a public hearing on the matter and was scheduled to have a vote on the ordinance at the City of St. Cloud meeting Thursday, February 11. The meeting was streamed live on the city’s website.