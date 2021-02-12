It was October of 2020, when Shawn Holmes stood in his empty store anticipating a grand opening that was a year in the making.

The pandemic, however, had other plans.

“We were due to open in March or April of 2020, then COVID hit and everything came to a complete stand still,” recalled Holmes.

But that didn’t stop him from seeing the finish line, and finally this month, he was able to cut the ribbon at his 120 Hoosick Street location.

“Look what God has done,” exclaimed Holmes.

The grand opening is defying statistics because ethnic beauty supply stores like his are not typically Black-owned, but profits are driven primarily from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community.

Shawn says there’s a need for more Black-owned establishments, and he hopes his business will serve as a blueprint.

“I’m hoping that people seeing me do this, it will inspire them,” said Holmes.

His sales associate, Chynna Wallace, was on hand, happy to help Holmes serve as a reflection of progress.

The beauty expert makes it her mission to help anyone who visits the store feel comfortable.

“It’s important for me to be here because I personally went to stores where things were locked up, and I couldn’t ask anyone for help,” Wallace explained.

In addition to employing multiple people from the community, Holmes also provides space for Black art work, local products, and entrepreneurs.

At the end of the day, Holmes says he’s just blessed to be a blessing to others.

“This is for the community, and we are eager to help this community,” Holmes said.

To learn more about hours and product offerings visits Holmes website here.