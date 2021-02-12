DURHAM, N.C. — Beyú Caffè owner, Dorian Bolden says he wants to use his business to build community.

He started this venture while he was in college at Duke University. But his interest in coffee piqued when he learned about its ties to the slave trade.



"Coffee was a major part of slavery, and when you think about all the various colonies all around the world," Bolden says. "That, for me, was something I was fascinated [by], of how Black people and people of color have all had a direct impact on this huge expansion.”



He's using his business model to reach as many people as he can and says Beyú is the ultimate gathering place.



Since people can't sit inside right now, he's using the space to pack meals for families in need. He partnered up with EAT NC to make it happen.



"Since we started in April, we have done over 150,000 individual meals," Bolden says.



Besides coffee, Beyú Caffè also serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.