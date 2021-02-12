After multiple lawsuits and criticism statewide, Governor Cuomo is extending closing times for restaurants and bars.

Starting this Sunday, February 14, the governor says those establishments can remain open until 11 p.m. nightly. Cuomo says that's due to a continued decline in COVID-19 across the state.

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Governor Cuomo said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

Just Wednesday, an appellate court judge placed a stay on a temporary restraining order allowing more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants to operate after 10 p.m.

Attorneys were previously going to contest that decision before the judge on Monday.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Christmas and the seven-day positivity rate average has dropped for 35 days straight. It is now 4.75%, the lowest since December and down 26% since the January peak. The statewide positivity rate is 3.54%.