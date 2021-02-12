On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its long-awaited guidelines for reopening schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines include proper use of masks, practicing social distancing, hand washing, cleaning facilities, and rapid contact tracing.

Reopening will be directly connected to levels of community spread, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Notably, while vaccination of teachers is important, it is not a prerequisite for reopening.

