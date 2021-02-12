CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is just two days away. If you need help in the gift department, some local flower shops can help.

Charlotte Flower Market says valentine’s weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year and so far the staff is working on 600 orders.

Christian Gonzalez, the manager of Charlotte Flower Market, says the coronavirus pandemic slowed down the business significantly last year when weddings and other large events were canceled.

Gonzalez says in May 2020, business started to pick back up because people were looking for a way to reach out to loved ones.

“I think people are wanting to connect with each other. So they’re just sending bouquets off for any occasion, to let people know they’re still around, that they miss them,” he says. “It’s that sense of communication.”

This year, Gonzalez expects a busy holiday weekend. You can still order a gift for your loved one, but orders are filling up quickly.