Some of your favorite bars and restaurants in the area are expected to close at 10 p.m. once again.

Christopher Townsell, the general manager at Buffalo Brewpub in Williamsville, said, "We had reason to believe that the light at the end of the tunnel wasn't going to be another freight train coming at us. Unfortunately that ended up being so."

The rollercoaster ride businesses have been on during the pandemic continues. Last week, a judge granted a temporary restraining order that allowed nearly 100 bars and restaurants in Western New York, that sued the state, to stay open past 10 p.m. The curfew has been one of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state. Now a judge has revived the curfew for the businesses in the lawsuit. Among them is the Buffalo Brewpub in Williamsville.

Townsell said, "Now we're back to being forced to close at 10 o'clock, which effectively makes us have to stop serving food and beverage around 8:30 because we have to be prepared to go through the dining room to ask people to actually leave the building prior to the 10 o'clock curfew."

He added that even though they were able to stay open past 10 p.m. last weekend, the weather scared people away.

"We were hoping that this weekend we were going to be able to stay open past 10 o'clock for a first full weekend but hearing the news today, that's not going to be something we're going to be able to realize," he said.

Townsell decided to challenge the state's restrictions as a way to speak out in hopes the state would loosen or remove the regulations.

"It just got to the point where so many restaurants were nearing the breaking point and some had already passed that point that something had to be done," he said.

He says the customers have been a bright light in such a rollercoaster of a year.

"It makes us feel good that they enjoy coming out seeing our team, our employees and likewise our team is excited to see our regulars and customers again," he said.

There is a court date set for next week. Townsell is optimistic the curfew will be removed once again.