House impeachment managers have wrapped their arguments in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, with senators attempting to decide whether Mr. Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Throughout their presentation, the House Democrats used the president's tweets and actions – plus chilling, never-before-seen security footage – to make the case that insurgents meant to violently disrupt the certification of the vote, that they meant to cause harm to elected leaders and believed they were doing it on President Trump’s orders.

The president’s attorneys argue that there is no direct link between Trump and the rioters' actions.

On day three of the impeachment hearing, Democrats pulled videos from Trump campaign events in 2015 and 2016 to make the case that the president had long encouraged violence by his supporters.

This included a rally at which then-candidate Trump told his audience to “knock the crap out of them," referring to protesters. "Just knock the hell – I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise."

They pointed out that he called white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville “very fine people," used similar phrasing to describe the people who tried to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ("very good people"), as well as the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th (“very special people”).

Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said that inciting violence was no mistake: "These tactics were road-tested."

The Democrats replayed harrowing video of the attack, reminding lawmakers who were present as witnesses and victims that day of the danger that faced them. And as evidence of his culpability, they pointed to the fact that the president never demanded his supporters leave the building, nor is there evidence that he deployed the National Guard. And they insisted the former president must be convicted not to punish him, but to prevent a recurrence.

It would be "extraordinarily dangerous," Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) said, for the Senate to tell future presidents they can do what Mr. Trump did and get away with it.

Democrats wrapped their arguments Thursday afternoon and court adjourned. The president’s attorneys will mount their defense beginning Friday, and they’ll have up to 16 hours to do so. Defense attorneys have indicated they will not use the full time allotted to them – expect them to challenge the claim that the president was responsible for the violence in the capitol.

After both presentations, Senators will have a chance to ask questions and vote on the question of whether witnesses will be called.

To convict the president, 17 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats. So far there is no indication the numbers are there.