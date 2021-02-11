SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County emergency managers believe there could be more cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in the area than they initially thought.

What You Need To Know So far, six cases of the more-contageous U.K. COVID-19 strain have been found in Seminole County



Experts believe the U.K. variant could soon become the dominant strain in the area



To get a better idea of how much it has spread, county officials are testing every positive COVID-19 test to determine which strain is involved

For months, coronavirus testing sites have popped up around Seminole County like the one at Red Bug Lake Park.

Jeffrey Corbell got tested for the coronavirus, to help keep his family healthy.

“Someone I know may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID,” said Corbell. “I just kind of want to take as many precautions as I can."

On Thursday, Seminole County added another layer to its testing process.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said officials know the variant is in the county, as there have been six confirmed cases so far.

“We are taking all of the positive cases that come back — they’re going to be testing for the variant,” said Harris.

Testing all positive cases for the variant will give the county a clearer snapshot of its spread.

“We know it’s here. We don’t know how much it is growing,” said Harris.

Infectious disease specialists say the more contagious U.K. variant will most likely become the dominate strain and Central Florida may soon see a large peak of infections, which could rival the one we recently had.

It’s a race, trying to get people vaccinated faster than the new variant spreads, Harris said.

“Vaccinate all that we can as quickly as we can to build up immunity in our community,” he said.

Corbell is a health care worker and he’s been vaccinated, but some in his family have not.

So, he got tested Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

“Even though I have had the vaccine, I just want to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Corbell.

Harris said the same thing — that it’s important to continue to test and still follow safety precautions — even as vaccinations are ramping up.