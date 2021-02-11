APOPKA, Fla. — The pandemic has hit many businesses hard, and that includes nonprofits like the Apopka C.A.R.E Foundation.

“Its been stressful and difficult,” said Director Christin Burford.

What You Need To Know Apopka C.A.R.E. Foundation Director Christin Burford says the nonprofit has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic



About 200 animals live on the 10 acres of the C.A.R.E. Foundation's property



Burford hopes funding will return as the pandemic improves

Around 200 animals live at the Apopka C.A.R.E Foundation which sits on more than ten acres.

“It's everything, I could not be doing anything else. I started out doing education," Burford said. "I didn't think it would be a non-profit sanctuary and its just what I was led to do.”

The animal Sanctuary is home to many exotic animals, many confiscated by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“A lot of these are ex -pets that should have not been,” Burford said.

Burford said about a lot of their funding comes from donations, most of which come from educational shows they do with some of the animals near Port Canaveral, and at schools.

But with no cruise ships coming in, and strict safety protocols at the schools, that funding has dried up.

“When COVID-19 hit, it came to screeching halt." Burford said. "Just from the cruise ships alone we have lost over $20,000.”

They have gotten some donations and help from Second Harvest to help feed to animals.

“We have been in survival mode since the beginning,” Burford said.

They are not alone in Central Florida. Mark Brewer is CEO for Central Florida Foundation, a hub for philanthropy that tracks how nonprofits are doing.

“We have about currently 2,000 nonprofits in significant trouble, either trying to find cash or find a way to live through the worst until their revenues come back,” said Brewer.

Brewer said there are a total of 16,000 local nonprofits, and with money tight for many people in Central Florida it’s impacting funding for those organizations.

“We believe more 300 nonprofits — small to medium size — have gone into hibernation or many may shut down,” Brewer said.

For now nonprofits like Burford's are just trying to get by.

“It's a serious situation and hopefully this pandemic will be over soon, but it's going to have a lot of lasting effects and going to take awhile to get back in the rhythm of things,” she said.