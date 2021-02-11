MANITOWOC, Wis. — There’s not much hesitation when Daphne Seal talks about working at Metal Art of Wisconsin.

“It’s a wild ride,” she said. “It’s fun.”

What’s so wild about it?

“Everything. The changes, the different things that happen everyday. No day is ever the same, which is always nice,” Seal said.

The Manitowoc business is a father-son venture that owner and president Shane Henderson could have never imagined would blossom into a thriving company with more than 30 employees selling products around the nation and globe.

It all started with a garage and a plasma cutting table.

“I got the plasma table so Justis — that’s my son — and I could make metal art and go to craft fairs and farmers markets and sell metal art,” Henderson said. “We never even got to do that. Not even one time.”

The business is centered on hand-built patriotic concealment cabinets and other art made of metal — wood — and more exotic materials like carbon fiber.

Metal Art of Wisconsin has been riding a massive wave of interest and sales since it launched in 2013. It’s a success that’s been helped along with recent high profile segments on ABC World News Tonight and Fox News.

The influx of business is good and creates a steady stream of work. It also means customers may have to wait a few months to get their orders filled.

“All of our customers know they’re not going to get their product for four months, and they’re like, ‘I don’t care. You guys are a cool, small, American dream, American-made company and everyone is happy to be part of it,’” Henderson said.

He doesn’t see demand - which spikes around the holidays — slowing anytime soon.

“The past year we had about a month of breathing room. We finally got caught up enough where we could go, ‘Ahhhhhh.” Then Christmas came and it started all over again,” Henderson said. “It’s a fun ride. It’s cool. ”

Seal — the businesses’ first employee — takes pride in seeing a product made in her hometown enjoying nationwide success.

“It’s cool to tell everybody I work there, I helped create that product, I helped get that to you,” she said. “It’s cool.”​