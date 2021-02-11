LEXINGTON, N.C. — Manufacturers in the Triad are offering a way to get education and job training at the same time.

Six companies are part of the Davidson and Davie Apprenticeship Consortium and are looking for apprentices from across our state.

“Either you come out of college with a degree and no experience, or you have experience and no degree,” says Michael Holmes, the corporate training manager for Egger Wood Products. “An apprenticeship gives you a chance to get those simultaneously. This is huge for manufacturing because it allows us to reassert manufacturing back into the labor market.”

The apprenticeship program is designed to fill the gap in the skills companies need to build their work force.

Apprentices work on the base skills they need through class time and pair that with on-site training.

“Manufacturing is not been something that parents have traditionally wanted their kids to take part in,” Holmes says. “So we want to show through this apprenticeship model that there’s longevity, there’s advancement, there’s educational components.”

Egger is looking for 12 new apprentices, but other companies could need as many as 50.

“If you’re anything like me,” says Lance Hunter, a third-year apprentice. “Coming out of high school not knowing what you want to do, especially if you don’t know, give it a shot.”

Even though a majority of the companies in the consortium are in the Triad area, they welcome applicants from the Triangle and the Charlotte area.

The consortium will start accepting applications on February 15.