FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a crash involving dozens of vehicles Thursday morning as the region is under a winter weather advisory.

According to the department’s social media, the crash is located at 1601 N. Freeway.

Officials now estimate more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup and say that five people have died from their injuries. Previously they estimated anywhere from 75-100 vehicles were involved.

Spectrum News 1 reporters Brian Scott and Magalay Ayala say “many” are still trapped in vehicles and that EMTs are concerned about hypothermia and cold-related issues for those people.

An incident report shows the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. CST and that 24 fire units responded to the crash. One ambulance was hit during the incident.

A photo posted of the crash by the fire officials shows multiple semi-trucks, one sitting at rest on top of a roadway barrier.

Another taken by a woman who was able to escape from her car shows multiple vehicles crushed and sitting on top of each other.

The Fort Worth Police Department also said it has closed north bound lanes of the I-35, including the toll expressway. Traffic delays are expected in both directions.

Officers have set up a family reunification area at the Riverside Center at 3700 E. Belknap Street for people who may have been separated while escaping their vehicles. If you’re picking up a family member that was involved in the crash, you’re asked to go to that address.

Police say if you’re involved in a minor crash with no injuries, you’re asked to exchange information and contact your insurance company once you’re safe at your destination.

Spectrum News 1 is following this story and it will be updated as more information is available.