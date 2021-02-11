FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a crash involving dozens of vehicles Thursday morning as the region is under a winter weather advisory.

According to the department’s social media, the crash is located at 1601 N. Freeway.

Officials now estimate more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup and say that five people have died from their injuries. Previously they estimated anywhere from 75-100 vehicles were involved.

Spectrum News 1 reporters Brian Scott and Magalay Ayala say “many” are still trapped in vehicles and that EMTs are concerned about hypothermia and cold-related issues for those people.

A close up view of this terrible wx accident on 35W NB in Ft. Worth. First responders say there are a LOT of injuries and they don't know yet how bad. Some people are still trapped in cars. Hear from a few motorists who escaped this thing at the end of the video. @SpectrumNews1TX pic.twitter.com/ioYiCkVyYv — Brian Scott (@BrianScottNEWS) February 11, 2021

An incident report shows the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. CST and that 24 fire units responded to the crash. One ambulance was hit during the incident.

A photo posted of the crash by the fire officials shows multiple semi-trucks, one sitting at rest on top of a roadway barrier.

Another taken by a woman who was able to escape from her car shows multiple vehicles crushed and sitting on top of each other.

One of the victims from the major accident at 35W southbound at 28th st this morning shared this picture taken from the aftermath. Saying her car is still pinned under those vehicles but she was fortunate to walk out and go home minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/LoCpOTyp2A — Magaly Ayala (@MagalyAyalaTv) February 11, 2021

The Fort Worth Police Department also said it has closed north bound lanes of the I-35, including the toll expressway. Traffic delays are expected in both directions.

Officers have set up a family reunification area at the Riverside Center at 3700 E. Belknap Street for people who may have been separated while escaping their vehicles. If you’re picking up a family member that was involved in the crash, you’re asked to go to that address.

#I35Pileup



There is a family reunification location for families to pick up & meet drivers/passengers involved in the pileup on I-35. The address for families to pick up their loved ones is....3700 E. Belknap (Riverside Center).



Media is NOT allowed inside the building. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 11, 2021

Police say if you’re involved in a minor crash with no injuries, you’re asked to exchange information and contact your insurance company once you’re safe at your destination.

Spectrum News 1 is following this story and it will be updated as more information is available.