PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When Max Schachter’s son Alex was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, it changed him forever.



“I sent him to school expecting him to come home,” Max said, “I never thought that he would be murdered in his English class and so I want parents to be more aware of what’s happening in their school.”

Not knowing if there were smaller violent incidents leading up to that deadly day, made it all the more shocking.

So as head of the group “Safe Schools Alex” Max Schachter launched a website to make that kind of information easily available.

“So I took it, Safe Schools for Alex,” Max said, "created this user friendly dashboard for parents, schools, school board members, legislators and law enforcement to really understand what is happening in our schools.”

It’s a first of its kind resource that lists incidents reported in every public school in the state of Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri chairs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission.

Although he supports creating the website, he says new rules were recently put in place to make the data on the site more clear.

“There was under reporting, non-reporting and over reporting,” Sheriff Gualtieri said, “Putting the dashboard out with data during a period of time that we know there were problems. We know that there are flaws. It's just something we need to be careful about.”

It’s a flaw the sheriff says will be corrected when new data is reported at the end of this year.