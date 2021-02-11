CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp North End leased out more than a dozen retail shops and a few large office spaces in 2020. That success gave developers the confidence to move forward with their second phase of construction.

The phase two construction includes 120,000 square feet of office space. Tommy Mann, development director for ATCO Properties Management, says part of the construction includes a 45,000-square-foot renovation of a former Ford Motor Company and U.S Army warehouse.

“Adaptive reuse is what got us excited about this in the first place and to be able to take a hidden gem in Charlotte that, even most Charlotteans who grew up here like myself, had no idea ever existed,” Mann says.

Phase two also includes renovating 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Camp North End's phase two development is expected to wrap up in early 2022.