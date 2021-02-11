MADISON, Wis.— After 17 years of dreaming, a Black Madison woman decides to take a fashionable leap of faith and open a new boutique.

Bo2s Lady Designs (pronounced "Boss") opened just weeks ago inside the West Towne Mall. Owner La Tanya Webb says the store is doing great business because of all the online Zoom meetings.

She says customers want to look and feel their best on morning conference calls and meetings. With her fashion-savvy skills, she can help them do just that.

"In fact, one of my clients I just did today said, 'I'll be there tomorrow because I have an interview, and I want to boss up.' And that's our slogan, you know: Come and have 'a boss lady' experience,” Webb says.

The mother-of-three, cosmetologist, and minister says she prayed over opening the store for some time.

"I relied on faith wholeheartedly," Webb says. "I just encourage anyone you know who is who has been sitting on a dream, if you believe in it, you know, it will manifest itself."

East & West Towne Mall senior specialty leasing manager Shyla Gorham is proud of her friend and fellow Black woman entrepreneur.

"Being a young Black woman as well, myself, it’s so important to get folks of color in the mall to start businesses because so many think it’s out of reach; it’s too expensive. It’s really important for us to show that if you have a storefront and idea... If you have a dream, we can help you make that dream a reality,' Gotham says.

Meanwhile, Webb is grateful she can now live her own "Boss Lady" American Dream.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that I’m waking up something that has been laying dormant, and people haven't really seen themselves the way that the world sees them. Some people have just lost their way but I'm here to wake all of that up," she says about her fashion first vision.

Currently, Bo2s Lady Designs is just focused on tops, shoes, and accessories, but this Spring, it hopes to branch out to other items.

