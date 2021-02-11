CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Businesses across the country are still trying to bounce back from the pandemic’s impact and statistics show that Black-owned businesses are among the hardest hit.

Kimberly Wilkinson opened Members Only Tasting Room and Social Lounge in January 2020. It was a dream the young business owner always had. But just a few weeks after the grand opening, COVID-19 threatened to steal Wilkinson’s dream.

“It was busy. It was gaining a lot of popularity. It was a good time, and then everything shut down,” Wilkinson says.

Like other businesses in Charlotte, her lounge felt the wrath of the pandemic early, and for Black-owned businesses, the impact has been even greater.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce, 35% of Black-owned businesses in the area have closed and more than 50% experienced closures for more than five months.

“We saw this immediate cry for funding assistance because a lot of our businesses were in cash-strapped position, so they were treading water coming into the pandemic,” Shante Williams, the president of the chamber, says on the challenges the city saw early on.

She says lack of access to Payment Protection Program loans has prevented many Black business owners from keeping their doors open.

“I’m not sure the PPP [loans] were intended for micro businesses. Small businesses are about 500 employees, and when we’re talking about Black-owned businesses we’re generally talking about five employees or less,” Williams says.

These businesses have received grants and financial assistance at the local level to help navigate the pandemic, but businesses say they also need community support.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, nationally 41% of Black-owned businesses have been impacted by the pandemic compared to just 17% of white-owned businesses.

