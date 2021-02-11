MILWAUKEE— With more people cooking at home during the pandemic, taste buds may be craving nostalgia. It is a trend one new butcher shop says they are seeing high demand for.

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats just opened its doors a few months ago. Since opening up shop, they say they have been seeing something unexpected. The shop has seen many customers coming in with old recipes they grew up with or found in family cookbooks.

Staff says they have enjoyed trying out some of the custom sausage requests and have even put a few into regular rotation on the menu.

Jim Bruso manages the front counter area at the store, and says it has been a joy to see what customers come up with.

“It's things we made that we had no plan of making. Yesterday it was Weisswurst; 'Do you make Weisswurst?' 'No, but we can probably figure it out.' Potato sausage was one we had no plan on. Then we were like, 'OK let's make potato sausage,'" says Bruso.

The shop says the pandemic has proven to be a good time to open up as more people, in general, are cooking at home. ​