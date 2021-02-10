ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando, the area’s marketing and tourism bureau, is looking to bring back tourists.

The agency has launched a new campaign called “The Wonder Remains,” which is aimed at people in the Southeast.

“This new campaign weaves both inspiration and education to help travelers who are ready to pack their bags and come now, as well as those just starting to research future travel,” new Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej said in a statement. Matej, who previously served as CEO of Visit San Antonio, started the role February 1.

The campaign highlights trademark Orlando destinations such as Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld as well as other area attractions. The focus will also be on affordability with deals available to all visitors at visitorlando.com.

The Wonder Remains campaign kicked off with the release a new TV commercial featuring the major theme parks, hotels and outdoor experiences.

The new campaign marks the first time since last March that Visit Orlando has launched a marketing campaign to reach tourist outside of Florida.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Central Florida’s tourism industry, recovery has been slow. The theme parks have reopened and implemented a number of health and safety measures, but many have had to lay off workers. Surrounding businesses have also been struggling.

The local tourism industry generates an average of $75.2 billion in economic impact, Visit Orlando said.