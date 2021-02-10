Twitter's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's ban from the platform will still be upheld if he runs for president again in 2024.

"When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform," the company's CFO Ned Segal said to CNBC on Wednesday, "Whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official."

Twitter permanently suspended Trump on Jan. 8, two days after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." The news comes amid Trump's second impeachment trial, where he is accused of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly insurrection.

"Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back," Segal went on to say. "He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service."

A few days after the ban, CEO Jack Dorsey said that he did not "celebrate or feel pride" in the action they took to ban Trump from the platform, saying that they "made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."

"I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety," Dorsey said in January. "Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all."

Trump had used Twitter to spread false information about widespread election fraud, leading to the insurrection.

Dorsey, at the time, acknowledged that banning Trump hurts "the public conversation."

The actions "divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning," he wrote. “And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation."

Dorsey said the “check and accountability” on social media companies have always been that dissatisfied users can move to a different platform. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, however, have also suspended Trump-related accounts. Dorsey said: “I do not believe this was coordinated. More likely: companies came to their own conclusions or were emboldened by the actions of others."

Twitter has faced a backlash since banning Trump, largely but not exclusively by conservatives. Some have accused the company of having a liberal bias and not consistently enforcing its rules.

The Trump ban pushed some conservative Twitter users to abandon the platform for alternative social media outlets, including Parler.

Segal pushed back against claims that Trump's removal may have impacted their business.

"We added 40 million people to our DAU [daily active user count] last year, and 5 million last quarter," Segal said. "In January, we added more DAU than the average of the last four Januarys, so hopefully that gives people a sense for the momentum we’ve got from all the hard work we’ve done on the service."