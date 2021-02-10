Prosecutors in Georgia have begun a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

What You Need To Know Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have opened a criminal probe into former President Donald Trump’s "attempts to influence" the results of the 2020 presidential election





The news comes just days after Georgia's Secretary of State's office formally opened an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results



Trump has come under intense scrutiny for a call he made to the state’s top elections official last month





In the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump pressured Georgia's top elections official to "find" over 11,000 votes that would overturn the results of the election in the state

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to officials asking them to preserve documents related to the former president's "attempts to influence" the election; officials did not mention Trump by name, but the former president has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official last month.

The news comes just days after Georgia's Secretary of State's office formally opened an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results, including a Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia's top elections official to "find" over 11,000 votes that would overturn the results of the election in the state.

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives," Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said, confirming the investigation. "The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General."

The call audio, first released by The Washington Post, featured Trump pleading with Raffensperger to alter the vote total, as well as launching into an onslaught of false claims and debunked conspiracy theories about the election.

Trump had refused to accept his loss to Joe Biden and focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally red state that he lost. During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, his office's general counsel, pushed back on Trump's claims, maintaining that Biden won the state.

At one point, Trump said, "all I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

In letters to Raffensperger as well as the state’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs them that an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said he couldn’t name the subjects of the investigation, but said in an email to The Associated Press that "the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated."

In her letters, Willis adds that officials "have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation."

The Secretary of State's office's investigation stems from a complaint by George Washington University Law School professor John Banzhaf III, who said he requested "that this matter be fully investigated, and action be taken to the extent appropriate."

Banzhaf's complaint alleges that Trump may have committed one or more violations of Georgia law, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and intentional interference with the performance of election duties, the release says.

In a statement, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller, said that there was "nothing improper or untoward about a scheduled call between President Trump, Secretary Raffensperger, and lawyers on both sides."

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election. Then-Attorney General William Barr said in December that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Investigators in the Secretary of State's office's investigation will present their findings to the state election board, which will then decide how to proceed. If the board believes there's evidence that a crime occurred, it could take action ranging from issuing a letter of reprimand to referring the case to Georgia’s attorney general.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.