OAKLAND, Fla. — Buried under overgrown plants and fallen trees, in a quiet, wooded area off the beaten path in Oakland, are the bodies of an African American community dating back to the 1880s.

Betty Wade’s grandfather is one of them.

“He came to work on the railroad," the Oakland native said. "After the competition of the railroad, he went to work for some of the local families in Oakland.”

Wade never met her grandfather, James Walker, because he died before she was born.

“He died in the 1918 flu pandemic at 37 years old,” according to Wade.

Some tombstones in the Oakland cemetery where he rests still remain, but now, white pipes coming out of the ground are inserted as markers for other bodies that are known to be there.

The cemetery has been there since 1882, and it has never had an official name. It's unofficially called the Old Historic African American Cemetery.

Right now, access to the cemetery is off limits, and state Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy, whose district includes parts of west Orange County, has written a letter to the town’s Planning and Zoning director to express support for the grant request, in part because the cemetery can help support future dialogues on issues such as the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement.

As you walk through parts of the cemetery, you'll find that some of the tombstones have names on them, but others are don't identify the person whose body is laid to rest there.

The town of Oakland is now hoping to receive Historic Preservation Grant money this July for the cemetery.

“We need to come up with a long term plan to make the property accessible, at least on a limited access, and to maintain and take care of this to be respectful as a cemetery,” Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz said.

If awarded the money, Oakland would apply the funds toward property cleanup, improvements, and making the cemetery — which has been there before Oakland itself was founded in 1887 — a historic site. Oakland is in the midst of opening a new arts and heritage center off the West Orange Trail. The cemetery would be featured proudly, Koontz said.

“It's a source of pride for the town," he said, "to be able to highlight the history and heritage of the town.”

Wade has spent 18 years hoping the historic Oakland cemetery one day would be preserved properly. She now hopes that with backing from the town itself, that day will come soon.

“It would mean it would be cared for a little more," Wade said.