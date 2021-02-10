MILWAUKEE— In uncertain times, when 35% of brides and grooms in Wisconsin and around the country have postponed weddings, some Milwaukee bridal shops continue to adapt during the health crisis. They’re using safe, practical ways to keep business is steady and their bridal parties happy.

Customers at Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique have plenty of options to start dress-hunting. The bridal salon offers the "at-home experience," where clients can pick out dresses virtually via FaceTime.

After 13 years of nonstop foot traffic in Milwaukee's Third Ward, business at Miss Ruby is finally bouncing back after shutting down for three months in 2020. Even with limited capacity in-person shopping appointments, they have been booked full, and dressed sales have not suffered.

However, just a few minutes away at GIGI’s bridal shop, sales have been fewer and farther in between.

Owner, Beverly Burson had to shift to appointment-only visits, but is hopeful an uptick in sales will come with time.

“People are looking forward to the spring and summer and fall of this year because of the vaccines that are now becoming available,” says Berson. “I think the year 2022 will be remarkably wonderful.”