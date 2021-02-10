DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

The league has seen an array of displays for social justice since the impactful death of George Floyd in 2020. During the reboot season in Orlando, players and staff made it a priority to show solidarity through statements, partnerships with nonprofits, and even custom jerseys displaying words of encouragement.

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the league and teams have dialed back emphasis on social justice initiatives, but players have continued to exercise them. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving bought the Floyd family a new home earlier this year.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.