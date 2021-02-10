Just about any time a crowd gathers these days, one topic that always pops up is mask wearing.

The most recent example was the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Of course, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment when your team wins.

What You Need To Know USF Health experts say people who normally wear masks may choose not to when among crowds



They relate the phenomenon to social pressure



CDC released a public service announcement to encourage younger people to mask up

“At work, they may be wearing a mask. In the stores, they will be wearing a mask. I think it’s just that element that the behavior is not consistent,” said Dr. Mahmooda Khaliq Pasha with USF Health.

When it comes to wearing a mask for protection against the spread of COVID-19, health experts say inconsistency is becoming the problem.

“As human beings, we like to be a part of a community. We like to feel like we belong, and we like to conform to what’s around us,” Dr. Khaliq said.

Basically, no one wants to be the odd ball. Dr. Khaliq says her students recently conducted a study, asking undergrads why they don’t wear masks all the time.

Many blamed discomfort and inconvenience.

“The other thing they shared was this feeling of being invincible which is more the asymptomatic, or not exhibiting symptoms,” she added.

Others also said it makes them feel invisible, and that it’s difficult to socialize.

“I don’t think they want to hurt Grandma and Grandpa. I don’t think they want to hurt anybody,” said Dr. Claudia Parvanta with USF Health.

Dr. Parvanta is an expert in social marketing and health behavior.

“When you see someone starting to cross the street at a red light, and even though you know it’s bad, there is this psychological thing of – if you see someone taking a risk behavior, you go ‘I’ll take that risk behavior too’,” Dr. Parvanta explained. “We have to, one, exaggerate the cost of what it is for them so they really do understand the risk of transmission and harming others. And two, make the barriers they presently feeling are much lower, so that they feel it is good to be wearing a mask – it’s the new badge of honor. It’s the new social behavior,” she said.

When it comes to changing the image of mask-wearing behavior, the CDC and partners released a new public service announcement, featuring a superhero and other familiar faces wearing masks to appeal to a younger generation.

You can watch it here.