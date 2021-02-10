ORLANDO, Fla. – Broadway productions will not return to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts until the fall, the Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center, and Broadway Across America announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Broadway series at the Dr. Phillips Center is set to start in the fall



The series will feature seven productions, including Hadestown and The Prom

and

Dr. Phillips Center hasn't been able to reschedule Hamilton or The Band's Visit yet

or yet

Performances at Dr. Phillips Center had been put off because of the COVID pandemic

The seven-show Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando series includes:

Hadestown — September 21–26, 2021

— September 21–26, 2021 Tootsie — November 2–7, 2021

— November 2–7, 2021 The Prom — December 7–12, 2021

— December 7–12, 2021 Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations — January 25–30, 2022

— January 25–30, 2022 Disney’s Frozen — February 24–March 6, 2022

— February 24–March 6, 2022 Cats — March 29–April 3, 2022

— March 29–April 3, 2022 Jesus Christ Superstar — June 7–12, 2022

Hamilton and The Band's Visit, which were booked at the Dr. Phillips Center when the next Broadway series originally was announced last year before the COVID pandemic forced postponements, have not been rescheduled. Broadway Across America will work to schedule them for a future season, theater organizers said. As previously announced, Wicked was postponed.

“We’re eagerly anticipating Broadway’s return to Orlando and are confident we have the health protocols and training in place to do so responsibly,” Dr. Phillips Center President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Ramsberger said. “It’s terrific to think that fans are just months away from again experiencing the wonder of Broadway.”

Concerts and theater performances at all city facilities were postponed last spring after local officials put safety protocols into place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Dr. Phillips Center recently introduced a Frontyard Festival outside the facility featuring musicians and other performances. Seating is set up to meet social distancing protocols, and Orlando Ballet has held some limited-seating performances at the facility, Dr. Phillips Center officials worked with guidance from AdventHealth to establish robust health and safety protocols, they said.