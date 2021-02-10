ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two approved vaccines being distributed nationwide as a third company is now seeking emergency use authorization to approve its vaccine to reach more people in the fight against COVID-19.

What You Need To Know The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S.



A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, may soon be available too



Doctors argue that getting vaccinated, not the type of vaccine, is the most important thing

One busy spot for people to get vaccinated across Central Florida is at the Orange County Convention Center, where thousands of seniors are given shots every day. Just in Orange County, 38% of seniors have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

“Everyone comes to Disney, so why wouldn’t they come here?” said Bob Fox, who came with his wife Sharon from The Villages to get the vaccine.

Making the hour-long trip from The Villages to the Orange County Convention Center was an easy choice for the Foxes.

“It was the only place we could get the shot!” Sharon Fox said.

Due to supply at vaccination sites, they’ll both get the Pfizer vaccine — Sharon at the OCCC and Bob in Lake County.

“It was her first. I’ve already had mine," Bob Fox said. "I’m getting my second one next week."

“I wanted either the Pfizer or Moderna because the other one is only 63%, so I wasn’t happy about that. This one is fine,” said Winifred A. Polk, a Pine Hills resident who received her first dose of vaccine.

“Vaccination is clearly key to how we get on the other side of this,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care Services with Advent Health Central Florida.

Both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have been approved for use by the FDA and CDC. They’re both mRNA based vaccines, which, Finkler explained, essentially tell your cells what to make for antibodies to COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson is now seeking emergency use authorization for its vaccine, and while the technology to make the mRNA vaccines is new, Johnson & Johnson's was developed more traditionally.

“The delivery agent is an adenovirus which has been changed so it can’t cause any harm," Finkler said. "And that adenovirus has attached to it a spiked protein, and what happens is your body will recognize the spiked protein and will build antibodies to it."

Early data shows that while Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may be less effective, it requires only a single dose and can be refrigerated normally, making it a lot more convenient to distribute globally. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are more effective but require a second shot after 21 and 28 days, respectively, and must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

“It’s critically important. Yes, you do get some protection from the first dose, but to get to where we would like people to be, which is 90%-plus protected, the second dose is very important,” said Dr. Mark Socinski, Executive Medical Director of the Advent Health Cancer Institute.

The Foxes say that follow-up booster schedule is one they don’t mind sticking to.

“I’m happy to have it,” Bob Fox said.

And now, they’re hoping to see their neighbors able to get their shot in the arm soon, too.