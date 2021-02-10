WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Like many other holidays over the last eleven months, Valentine's Day will look quite different than it has in years past.

With people staying close to home, restaurants will likely see a reduction in business. However, not all businesses say they expect to see declines in sales.

Niemann’s Candies in Wauwatosa is one of them. Owner James Niemann says preps are already underway at the store to get ready for the busy holiday.

“I really tell people we survive on the big three: Christmas, Valentines Day, and Easter season” says Niemann, who has been busy baking things like batches of cherry cordials in a copper kettle.

Niemann says he has already seen orders coming in, many of which have come from the corporate sector rather than couples.

The business boost is not unique to the world of candy.

Up the road at Alfa Floral, owner Katie Poulos says her store could potentially see record Valentine’s Day sales. Poulos says Mothers Day and Christmas were very busy in 2020, and she expects the trend to continue.

“Since the pandemic, every holiday has been busier than ever before,” says Poulos. “I think for obvious reasons when people can’t go or shop or visit family and loved ones they pick up that phone and go online.”

With sales expected to be high, Poulos urges anyone looking to order flowers, from Alfa or elsewhere, to call well in advance to ensure enough flower stock is available.