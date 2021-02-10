ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After decades of secrecy, the Obama Crunch, a favorite cookie at Atwater's Restaurant, is on the board to release his secret recipe.

Atwater’s Restaurant in St. Petersburg is a community touchstone.

The longtime family eatery is now run by Eric Atwater, son of the original owners.

In addition to being deeply involved in charity, he also made his name in his already talented culinary family because of his cookies.

The Obama Crunch is a biggie.

Ingredients

2 cups white sugar

2 cups light brown sugar

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 pound margarine or butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups of flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 cup of pecans

1 cup walnuts

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup coconut flakes

Instructions

Heat the oven to 325 degrees.

Combine the sugar, eggs and vanilla extract, margarine and cinnamon.

Then combine in the remaining ingredients – coconut flakes, oatmeal and nuts.

Use a scooper to evenly space out the cookies and keep them the same size.

(Chef lines his cookie sheets with aluminum foil.)

Put your cookies in for 10 minutes for chewy cookies, and a few more for crunchy cookies.