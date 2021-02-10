CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has released its Class of 2021 nominees, and for the first time ever, nearly half of the nominees are female-led.

What You Need To Know Nearly half of the 2021 nominees for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021 are female-led



Seven out of 16 of them are also first-time nominees, including Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters and Jay-Z



Voting is open until April 30



The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall

Seven out of 16 of them are also first-time nominees, including Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters and Jay-Z. Joining them this year are:

Kate Bush

Devo

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Starting Wednesday through April 30, fans are able to vote for their favorite singer or band here. The list will then be narrowed down to the top five artists, which willl be used to select the inductees.

Some of the names have been on the list multiple times. Carole King and Tina Turner could become the second and third women to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. If the Foo Fighters move forward, Dave Grohl will have been inducted twice. The Foo Fighters and Jay-Z both secured a nomination on their first year of eligibility.

For others, they're hoping their second, third or even fourth time is a charm. This is Chaka Khan's sixth nomination, but her third as a solo artist.

The official induction will take place in Cleveland sometime in the fall.