Rock legend Bruce Springsteen faces charges for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after an incident in November, authorities confirmed to Spectrum News.

Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Springsteen, 71, faces charges for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area according to the National Park Service.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," Gateway National Recreation Area Public Affairs Officer Brenda Ling told Spectrum News.

The Associated Press reached out to Springsteen's publicist for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.