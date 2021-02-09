WORCESTER, Mass. - It has been one year since the Worcester Public Market opened its doors for business.

The marketplace in Worcester's Kelley Square features dozens of shops and restaurants, as well as housing units.

The owners of Creative Cakes by Colleen say even though it's been a struggle during the pandemic, they enjoy being at the Worcester Public Market because the small business owners help each other out.

They say they have high expectations for their second year.

Co-owner Colleen Nadeau said, "We'd love to see what normal is but we have no idea, so we had one great month and then we caught a lot of turbulence since then. So I think our expectation, our our hope for year two is just to experience what normalcy is on a daily basis and hopefully see all of the businesses in here grow.”

Worcester Public Market founder and president Allen Fletcher says the energy and buzz of the small businesses help make the market thrive.

“As I say, we are entirely based on small vendors you know, you've been in there. Everybody that goes in their loves the place. The reason they love it is a glomeration of individual energy of everyone. you know, 30 small vendors. Each contributing their own individual energy and that brings the magic to it."

Fletcher says he could have never envisioned all the businesses coming together like a family and believes it will make the market stronger in the future.