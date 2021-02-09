Winn-Dixie on Tuesday released the list of select locations where it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and opened up its portal to register for appointments. Both can be found on the Winn-Dixie website.

As of Tuesday afternoon at about 3:15, appointments were available. Vaccinations are expected to begin Thursday, February 11.

What You Need To Know Winn-Dixie opens COVID vaccination portal for select stores



Shots are expected to be administered starting February 11



Walmart is preparing to begin vaccinations Friday



The stores are part of a federal program to expand vaccinations

The list of stores offering the vaccinations in Central Florida includes select locations in Silver Springs, Leesburg, The Villages, Edgewater, Ormond Beach, and Palm Bay.

In the Tampa Bay area, the stores include select locations in Sarasota, Lutz, Spring Hill, Inverness, Holiday, Apollo Beach, and Bradenton.

A Fresco y Mas store in Tampa also will be providing vaccinations.

Select Walmart/Sam's Club stores, 119 total in Florida, also are participating in the program and are expected to begin providing vaccinations on Friday, February 12, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.

Walmart does not list the locations on its website but provides a text field to enter ZIP codes to search for a location in your area. According to DeSantis, select Walmarts or Sam Clubs in the following counties will be offering the shots: Brevard, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Orange, Hernando, Marion, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter.

Sam's Club also has information about the vaccine on its website, but you must be a member to view the details.

The vaccinations are part of a partnership with the federal government to get more shots in arms, as a new, more contagious strand of COVID-19 — U.K. variant — is now in the U.S. and in Central Florida and Tampa areas.

This week, 1 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be sent out to pharmacies nationwide, including Publix, Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie, and Walmart in Florida.