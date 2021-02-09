CINCINNATI — It’s certainly been an uncertain year. But against all odds, Ohio entrepreneurs did not let a pandemic stop them from opening their new businesses. In fact, 2020 saw the most new businesses in Ohio ever, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

​​In the restaurant industry, the details are key to a successful business, said Jeysie Torres, the chef and manager of Oakley Fish House.

Torres said presentation is almost as important as how good the food tastes, and first impressions are everything, especially for a new restaurant opening in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s been challenging," Torres said. "I mean, every restaurant right now in the industry is struggling, but luckily we are doing pretty good. So, we gotta be thankful for that, right?”

The Oakley Fish House is one of more than 171,000 new businesses created in Ohio in 2020 — a record-breaking number.

“I’m surprised, but it makes me feel good, too, so I’m one of those guys," said Chanaka Delanerolle, the owner of Oakley Fish House.

For Delanerolle, he opened not one, but two restaurants in 2020.

“When it was done, I thought twice before I opened," he said. "I opened one in OTR (Over the Rhine) in July — middle of July. Since Teak is doing well, I thought well I don’t want to sit on this one for too long. Let’s get it open.”

But thanks to people like Torres working for him, the new restaurants have been a big hit.

“We’ve been busy, like nonstop," Torres said. "Sometimes, I wonder like how are we still this busy with the pandemic going on?”

But Torres and Delanerolle both know they can’t stay complacent as time moves forward, which is why they’re always working to curate new recipes and experiences.

“There’s too many competition out there," Torres said. "So, you have to stay changing and evolving your recipes and your restaurant all the time in order to keep up with the changes around the world.”