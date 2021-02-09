CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — On any given Sunday, The Blue Door Café and Bakery is the place to be for breakfast in Northeast Ohio.

What You Need To Know The Blue Door Café opened its doors in 2009 and has been a staple in Northeast Ohio ever since



The owner is a former marine veteran who started the business due to his love of baking



The Blue Door Café had to make several adjustments due to the pandemic, including adding online ordering

Owner Michael Bruno said the weekend is the restaurants busiest time.

"It feels good to know that people appreciate what we do," Bruno said.

Bruno explained the pandemic has brought challenges for the breakfast spot, but Bruno is always up for a challenge. He's a marine veteran.

“In 2009, I retired from the Marine Corp. I was an infantry officer for 20 years. About half way through my career, I thought baking was always a hobby, but I’m ready to take it seriously, so then I bothered every pastry chef in the United States and Germany,” said Bruno.

The veteran acknowledges that it is pretty rare to find a marine whose passion is baking.

"I feel like Rudolph the red nose reindeer and Hermey, who always ran around the elf and said, 'I just want to be a dentist.' And that’s what I feel like," Bruno joked.

Bruno's menu at the Blue Door Café is just as unique as he is, and even offers breakfast and lunch tasting menus.

"We offer a three-course, four-course and a five-course tasting option where people can come in and they can they can choose three dishes or four or five dishes, and they can also pair them with wine if they desire.”

During the pandemic, the Blue Door Café set up online ordering, so you can take your food to go and they also have a drive-thru where you can order pastries.