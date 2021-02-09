The second impeachment trial for former president Donald J. Trump begins Monday. The former president faces a single charge – "incitement of insurrection" – for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which left 5 dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"There must, there must be truth and accountability if we are going to move forward, heal, and bring our country together once again. Sweeping something as momentous as this under the rug brings no healing whatsoever," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Monday, announcing the rules for the trial. "A president cannot simply resign to avoid accountability for an impeachable offense, nor can they escape judgment by waiting until their final few weeks in office to betray our country."

"The impeachment powers," he added, "cannot be defeated by a president who decides to run."

Attorneys for Trump slammed the case against him, calling it "political theater" from Democrats and asking the Senate to dismiss the case in a brief filed on the eve of the trial beginning. They argue that Trump was utilizing his First Amendment rights by disputing the election results, and claim that the trial is not consitutional, saying that the Senate cannot try Trump since he has left office.

Follow along for live updates from the Spectrum News team.





