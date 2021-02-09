Jeweler Peter Broder is putting the final touches on an engagement ring and hopefully the person getting it says yes.

Broder says knowing what he is making means something special is one of the aspects of making jewelry he loves.

“That's my favorite part, because it means stuff to someone,” said Broder.

What You Need To Know Catbird was founded as a retail shop by Rony Vardi in Williamsburg in 2004



They started making their own line of jewelry in 2006



The company moved to the Brooklyn Navy Yard three years ago

He works at Catbird, the jewelry company at the Brooklyn Navy Yard founded by Rony Vardi 16 years ago. It all started in a retail shop in Williamsburg.

“We launched the line years ago in a tiny, tiny apartment right above the store on Bedford Avenue, and then we just kept sort of expanding,” said Vardi.

The company now has more than 100 employees.

They moved to the Navy Yard three years ago, and now have two spaces there in Building 77. The extra space has come in handy during the pandemic, allowing manufacturing to continue while keeping the staff safe.

"It has been extremely, extremely hard as far as trying to adjust,” said Vardi, who says thanks to online sales and name recognition, Catbird has been able to keep making its rings, earrings necklaces and bracelets.

Business has not been as brisk at their three retail locations because of COVID-19, but online sales have allowed her to hire new workers.

David Ehrenberg, the president and CEO of the Navy Yard, says that’s a good thing, keeping jobs in Brooklyn.

"Keeping those jobs in good times is important and in times like this it's even more important so we would really encourage people to not only shop local, but shop made local as well,” said Ehrenberg.

Rony Vardi says the period leading up to Valentine's Day is big for the jewelry business, and she believes the industry is a resilient one.

"I think jewelry makes people feel really good and, at times of stress, you can buy jewelry without really breaking the bank. You don't have to buy a huge statement piece or a huge momentous piece, you can buy something small and still feel really good about it,” said Vardi, who believes jewelry can bring joy into people’s lives.