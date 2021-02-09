TEXAS – Describing it as “America’s economic engine,” Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced Texas has again been named the country’s top exporter by the U.S. Census Bureau.

This marks the 19th consecutive year Texas has attained the title. According to a statement from the governor’s office, Texas accounted for $279.3 billion in exports in 2020, exporting more than New York and California combined.

"Texas’ exporting prowess is a testament to our business-friendly climate, strong trade partnerships, and most of all, the millions of hardworking Texans in communities across our state,” Gov. Abbott wrote. “The Lone Star State has fostered an environment that is creating more jobs, attracting new investments, and growing the Texas brand on the global stage—and we are just getting started. There is no brand more powerful than ‘Made in Texas’, and we will continue to support the men and women who built that brand as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy."