ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Scientists are researching whether COVID-19 infections will protect people against getting infected again with the new variants.

The spread of the variants, especially the UK variant, highlights the importance of the vaccine and why people cannot let up on wearing masks or social distancing, health officials say.

Orange County has reported 10 cases of the B.1.1.7, or UK, variant

As more infections occur, the coronavirus has more chances to mutate, and that’s how the variants we have now came to be, health experts say.

“We are in a race to build up the immunity in our community, as well as reduce infections through pandemic precautions, so that we can get a handle on the pandemic itself, reduce the infections, and reduce the deaths in our communities," Florida Department of Health Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu said.

Even though the world is armed with vaccine to fight off COVID-19 infections, a battle to halt the spread of COVID-19 variants has begun.

As of Monday, 10 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, originating from the U.K. have been reported in Orange County.

“It was a little bit concerning, and kind of scary that it’s evolving from what it is now," Orange County resident David Willis said.

Edwin Feliciano, who lives in Orlando but hasn't had the vaccine yet, already decided he wanted to get the shot before the variants came to his community.

“A new variant of the disease, or the COVID, is dangerous for all of us, so I'm just worried like everybody else," Feliciano said.

Evidence seems to show the vaccine is effective against the COVID-19 variants, and may be effective in preventing the spread, or shedding, of the virus, Chu said.

“I would be optimistic that that answer is yes because that happens for most other vaccines we have, but those data/studies are still ongoing," Chu said.

In spite of the vaccine, she said masks, hand-washing, and social-distancing need to remain stay on the front line of defense against the pandemic because containing the spread is still a primary concern.

“The concern is, every time we allow the virus to replicate, which is every new infection, there is this potential that we propel the mutations," Chu said.

As of now, no cases of the South African COVID-19 variant have been reported in Orange County.