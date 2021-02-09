KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The three little girls of a fallen police officer are now without a father figure for a second time.

Sadia Baxter’s husband, Kissimmee Police Department officer Matthew Baxter, died in the line of duty back in 2017. At that time, Sadia’s father, Athar Siddiqui, stepped in as a “second daddy.” Siddiqui even moved in to help Sadia raise the girls.

However, Siddiqui recently lost his battle to COVID-19, after getting hospitalized and being put on a ventilator.

“They never really felt that void because my father was very present in their lives and he was truly a blessing, and we’re going to continue to carry his memory with us for many years to come,” Sadia said.

Siddiqui came to the United States from Pakistan at 20 years old, in search of the American dream. He and his wife were married for 47 years and had four daughters. Siddiqui leaves behind six grandchildren.