Holly LaMie is a life-long fitness instructor.

“I’ve been teaching fitness for over 20 years,” she said.

When the pandemic closed fitness centers, her clients disappeared and her paychecks dried up



Since moving her classes online, LaMie says she's doing better now than before the pandemic

When gyms closed, her work stopped. That ended her paychecks and, LaMie said, her purpose.

“We had to be more careful about our extra spending,” said LaMie. “I kind of went through a little bit of a depression because I didn’t know when it was going to end and what it was going to look like when it was over.”

Even when fitness centers reopened, LaMie says few people returned to her classes.

LaMie is part of a group hit especially hard by the pandemic. Information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics shows millions more women lost their jobs than men because industries hit hardest — like hospitality and healthcare — typically employ more women than men.

“I have friends that have lost their jobs and too and it was kind of one those moments where it turned into a blessing for me,” said LaMie.

LaMie did something she refused to do before: She built a home fitness studio in her kids’ playroom, and began teaching classes virtually.

“I liked being face-to-face and I think it was just that door that shut and said you need to switch over,” she said.

LaMie says she took a week-long virtual “boot-camp” which taught her the basics of moving to online class instruction. She and her husband remodeled the playroom to equip it with studio lights, sound and other equipment. She says it took some getting used to at first.

“To teach to a camera was really different,” said LaMie.

But she says the flexibility of working from home made all the work worth it.

“I can just tell my participants that I need to get on today at ten o’clock because my 3rd grader has a spelling test at nine o’clock,” said LaMie.

She says she’s even making a bit more money now than she was before.

“I actually ended up liking it a lot better than teaching face-to-face,” said LaMie.

LaMie says plans on continue to teach from home, even when everything goes back to normal.