CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper recently extended an executive order allowing restaurants to continue selling cocktails to go.

The executive order aims to help struggling businesses



While some businesses said the measure helps, they said dine-in alcohol sales are higher



The move was first made in December to help the hospitality industry impacted by the pandemic.



Bardo, a restaurant in Charlotte, is one of the many businesses offering the to-go drinks.



According to Head Bartender Ashley Sarkis, the idea has been popular.



"We had definitely a lot of interest in the very beginning. It was a full on and it kind of ebbed and flowed. Hopefully getting the word out, people are going to be more interested and swing by, ” Sarkis says



She adds the to-go cocktails have helped, but dine-in alcohol sales are higher.



“It's definitely an addition, I would say,” Sarkis says. “There are the stipulations of one cocktail per person, so that kind of limits it."



The Goodyear House Bartender Ted Summers adds most people order to-go cocktails once the business stops alcohol sales at 9 p.m.



"A lot of people will at the end of their dinner service, they’ll order a to-go cocktail so they can take it for home,” Summers says.



Initially, Cooper’s executive order made to-go cocktails legal for a month but now he extended it through March 31.



The Goodyear House Co-owner Sean Potter is happy with the extension amid the curfew in place in the state.



"I think if they're going to continue keeping as limited bar seating as we have at the bar and shutting down at 9 then, I’m happy… they're doing something for the restaurant industry to kind of help alleviate some of those losses,” Potter says.



Both The Goodyear House and Bardo plan to keep offering to-go cocktails while the extension is in place.



Sarkis says she wouldn’t mind if this rule becomes permanent.



"I’m super excited about it. I hope, fingers crossed, that it kind of stays forever,” Sarkis says.



There are some rules and restrictions when it comes to to-go cocktails.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say an open container citation can be issued for a beverage bought at a restaurant and opened before getting home. However, a CMPD spokesperson says since December, he was not aware of any specific cases linked to the to-go cocktails order.