BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — First responders in Brevard County are making house calls as part of the county’s plan to vaccinate homebound seniors against COVID-19.

John Stanton, 73, is about to have his fourth hip-replacement surgery.

These days and throughout this pandemic, he's been homebound with wife Carol at his side so he wasn’t able to go get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was thinking about how am I going to stand in line at Publix?" Stanton said. "Or even get out of the car to stand in line. I wasn't looking forward to it."

According to wife Carol, "He only can get up like once a day."

The couple routinely calls Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) for what's known as a “lift assist.” Paramedics come to their home and help John up and down their stairs to get to doctor's appointments.

Since their name and number were on that list, it puts the in position to receive a vaccination.

"It gives us the framework to make it happen," BCFR community paramedic Mark Weiss said. "We are glad, to put them at ease and know we are there for them."

Carol Stanton said they were called to participate in the program.

John Stanton got his vaccination Monday.

"This was really a good idea,” he said. “Somebody was using their head right here."

Carol received hers Tuesday, giving her peace of mind when she volunteers with Meals on Wheels.

"It was a very good experience, and I recommend everyone sign up if you get a call," she said.

BCFR is working with the Department of Health and local emergency management to expand the program to even more people in the future, officials said.