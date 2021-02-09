AUSTIN, Texas – It’s good news with a caveat. Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin Public Health, Tuesday morning said declining case numbers have prompted the agency to downgrade the region from Stage 5 to Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Escott warned, however, that a spike in cases potentially caused by people attending Super Bowl parties could push the area back into Stage 5.

What does the move mean practically for Austin-Travis County? Some restrictions could be relaxed to a certain extent.

Under Stage 4 guidelines, it is recommended everyone continue to maintain social distancing, wear facial coverings, and practice good hygiene.

It’s still recommended that people at greater risk of serious complications from the virus avoid social gatherings of more than two people, limit non-essential travel, and only shop and dine if essential.

It’s still recommend everyone avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Under Stage 4, Austin Public Health recommends businesses operate at 20% - 50% capacity.

Austin-Travis County is currently reporting 4,077 active cases of COVID-19, 446 current hospitalizations for the virus, and 133 people in intensive care for it.

The virus has claimed 689 lives in the region and a total 72,279 cases of it have been reported. An estimated 67,513 people have recovered from the disease.

The Texas Department of State Health Services most recently reported 6,613 new confirmed cases of the virus througout Texas, 1,216 new probable cases, and 57 additional fatalities attributed to it. Statewide, 9,401 Texans are being treated for the virus in hospitals.