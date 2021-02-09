ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is making slow gains in its recovery against the COVID-19 pandemic, but health officials warned Monday that the county is not out of the woods and urged residents not to ease up on pandemic precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 9.2% from 10.2% the previous week.

Despite the decline in new COVID cases, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic climbed to 1,002 and the number of COVID variant cases increased to 10.

The numbers have improved enough to resume holding jury trials in Orange County beginning Monday, February 15, officials said at the county’s latest COVID news conference. For residents receiving summons, visit www.NinthCircuit.Org/jurors for reporting information.

Residents who seek to be excused for valid COVID-19 reasons or other valid reasons listed on their summons need to file a request. Jurors cannot bring other family members with them when they report.

A sign of gradual economic improvement is tourist development tax (TDT) collections climbed for the eighth consecutive month to $10,592,000, according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond. That was up from $8,765,800 in November. The TDT is an assessment charged for hotel and other vacation rentals.

Despite the improvement, the TDT remains at historic lows, Diamond said. Collections are still off 59% from the TDT collections in December 2019. In addition, TDT collections remain less than the county has collected in any prepandemic month since September 2010 and less than it has collected in any December since 2005.

In terms of expenditures, the county continued to use TDT reserves to offset ongoing collections shortfalls and meet funding obligations. It has used $103.1 million in reserves since April, and in December, reserves decreased by $9.6 million. The majority of the drawdown in reserves was used to cover convention center capital outlays of $6.3 million.

At last week's news conference, officials had urged residents not to gather together in large groups to watch the Super Bowl, and they apparently at least did not pack county bars. Orange County sent strike teams to eight different locations to check for COVID rules compliance Sunday and found all met guidelines.