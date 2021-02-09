SANFORD, Fla. — A miscalculation by the state of Florida led to Seminole County getting fewer COVID-19 vaccinations than it should have.

What You Need To Know Seminole County says the state transposed 2 numbers when determining how many doses the county should get





As a result, the county will get double the number of doses for next week



The county will use the extra doses for its mobile units





VACCINATION EDUCATION WEEK: Get Local Vaccine Info, State Vaccination Rates, Answers to Questions

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the state transposed two numbers when deciding the number of vaccines the county should be getting per capita.

As a result, the county will get more than double the amount of doses they've been getting, going from 1,900 to 3,900 doses next week.

It's unclear if the state will make up for the previously shorted doses, which they believe amount to at least 4,000 doses of vaccine.

The county will use the additional doses to hold more events with the mobile vaccination unit. The county has been using the mobile unit to reach underserved communities, where many people have not had available vaccines.

Seminole County health officials say approximately 70% of the county’s vaccinations have gone into the arms of people who identify as white.

This week the mobile unit set up at East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo. Next week the mobile unit will be heading into Hispanic communities.