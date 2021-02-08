CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Department stores have taken a major hit during COVID-19, as fewer people shop in-person.



North Carolina-based Belk is no exception. Last month, the retailer announced it would declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



“They clearly did not invest their money in a way that gave Belk a very good online presence and as a result, they've always lagged behind everyone else,” says Queens University of Charlotte Marketing Professor Steven Cox.



Cox says that was amplified during COVID-19. He also says the company needs to set itself apart from other department stores. One idea, he says, is to use a platform like Zoom to reach customers.



“An individual shopper that helps them through a visual like this. People still need help knowing what to wear,” Cox says.



The retailer says it's not planning to close any stores, but Cox doesn't buy that. He says Chapter 11 allows the company to reevaluate its leases and can close stores that aren't doing well.