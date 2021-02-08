HILLIARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine pushed back the statewide curfew before Super Bowl Sunday, which was good news for Ohio restaurants and bars like Nasty’s in the Columbus suburb of Hilliard.

“Everybody always comes for the atmosphere here. We have really good staff. We have great wings here,” Bartender Desiree Brown said.

Brown said things have been different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants and bars had to adhere to a 10 p.m. statewide curfew that began Nov. 19.

The curfew was not popular with many bars and restaurants that were already seeing fewer customers due to the pandemic.

Due to declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, Ohio's statewide curfew moved back to 11 p.m. at the end of January.

“Curfew is always going to be a challenge because a bar is supposed to be open until 2 a.m. for people to enjoy their sports.”

That’s why co-owner Frank Profeta said cheers erupted when the curfew was pushed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“A lot of people at the bar and restaurant they were cheering. They all raised their glasses for a cheer for last call being a little bit later,” Profeta said.

It’s been a big sports year in Ohio, but Profeta said the statewide curfew has made it nearly impossible to bring fans in.

“That was the deciding factor for all the other big games this year. The National Championship was nothing like it’s been in years past, and the Browns with their Playoffs games, just making it after 20 years. Just no one showed up, unfortunately.”