OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management set up its mobile unit to offer vaccinations at a local church in Oviedo.

What You Need To Know Seminole County's vaccination efforts include providing access to harder-to-reach communities



Mobile COVID-19 vaccine site set up at Oviedo church



Health leaders say just under 5% of vaccines have gone to people in the Black community





VACCINATION EDUCATION WEEK: Get Local Vaccine Info, State Vaccination Rates, Answers to Questions

It’s the latest in the county’s ongoing effort to vaccinate harder-to-reach communities.

It’s another layer of protection against the coronavirus for those getting their second vaccine dose at East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo.

Mary Jo Reynolds and her 94-year-old mother are some of the lucky ones who got their second dose.

“I really feel blessed,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds lives down the road in the Jamestown community. She said her pastor encouraged her to get the vaccine.

“My pastor really went all in on making sure that we were aware and getting our community involved and getting the vaccines,” Reynolds said.

Seminole County health leaders said approximately 70% of the county’s vaccinations have gone into the arms of people who identify as white.

Contrast that with under 5% of vaccinations going to the African American or Black communities.

Donna Walsh is health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County.

“We know just working these events that we’re seeing less of our populations of color,” Walsh said.

Seminole County Emergency Management said partnering with churches is one way they can vaccinate more people in minority communities.

“It’s much easier to be at a church like this, in a community, than for people to have to drive all the way across the county to get to our one point of distribution,” said Alan Harris, emergency manager for Seminole County.

Due to a history of abuse and exploitation, there’s apprehension among the African American community about the vaccine and health care.

Mary Jo said faith leaders can help relieve some of it.

She said if her pastor was getting the vaccine — so was she.

“For minorities who kind of have this fear about the vaccine, having our pastor and as you say trusted people in our community, encouraging and arranging it for us, gives it great validity,” Reynolds said.

Next week Seminole County is taking its mobile unit to help the Latin and Hispanic communities who might face language barriers to getting a vaccination.