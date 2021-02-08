Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that a deal has been reached with the Republican minority and House Impeachment Managers on the rules for the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

"All parties have agreed to a structure that will insure a fair and honest impeachment trial," Schumer said. "The structure we have agreed to is eminently fair. It will allow for the trial to achieve its purpose: truth and accountability."

On Tuesday, there will be another debate on the constitutionality of the trial — not unlike the vote held at the end of January at the behest of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul – followed by a simple majority vote on that question.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, there will be up to 16 hours of debate per side for both the Impeachment Managers and the former president's defense.

Following the Senator question period, there is an option to debate and vote on whether or not to call witnesses in the trial, at the request of the Impeachment Managers.

While the likelihood of a conviction for Trump appears to be slim, this will be the first opportunity for a public accounting of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump is charged with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the riot, which left 5 dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"There must, there must be truth and accountability if we are going to move forward, heal, and bring our country together once again. Sweeping something as momentous as this under the rug brings no healing whatsoever," Schumer added. "A president cannot simply resign to avoid accountability for an impeachable offense, nor can they escape judgment by waiting until their final few weeks in office to betray our country."

"The impeachment powers," he added, "cannot be defeated by a president who decides to run."

Attorneys for Trump slammed the impeachment case against him, calling it "political theater" from Democrats and asking the Senate to dismiss the case in a brief filed on the eve of the trial beginning.

"Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain," the attorneys wrote in the brief.

"This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a few hundred people," the lawyers argue.

In response, the House Impeachment Managers filed a replication brief, which said, "the evidence of President Trump’s conduct is overwhelming. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions. And his efforts to escape accountability are entirely unavailing."

"As charged in the Article of Impeachment, President Trump violated his Oath of Office and betrayed the American people. His incitement of insurrection against the United States government — which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power — is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a President," they went on to say. "There must be no doubt that such conduct is categorically unacceptable. The House will establish at trial that President Trump merits conviction and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."

The attorneys argue that Trump was utilizing his First Amendment rights by disputing the election results, and claim that the trial is not consitutional, saying that the Senate cannot try Trump since he has left office.

That argument, which Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul highlighted when he forced an unsuccessful vote on the issue in the Senate last month, is being disputed by notable conservative legal scholars, including conservative constitutional attorney Charles J. Cooper.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Cooper references a provision in the U.S. Constitution that says that "the president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

He writes that, "the trial’s opponents argue that because this provision requires removal, and because only incumbent officers can be removed, it follows that only incumbent officers can be impeached and tried. But the provision cuts against their interpretation. It simply establishes what is known in criminal law as a 'mandatory minimum' punishment."

"Given that the Constitution permits the Senate to impose the penalty of permanent disqualification only on former officeholders," Cooper added, "it defies logic to suggest that the Senate is prohibited from trying and convicting former officeholders."

The trial will also not take place between Friday after 5 p.m. or on Saturday due at the request of the former president's defense attorney, David Schoen, who observes the Jewish Sabbath.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.